Tiger Shroff firing case: Probe uncovers 'dead letter box' arms network; women used to transport weapons

Investigators probing the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff’s car have uncovered an alleged weapons supply network, with firearms reportedly collected from a pre-decided location in Amritsar through a system known as a “dead letter box”, sources told ANI.

Two accused, identified as Kunal and Sumit, travelled to Amritsar around two weeks ago to collect the weapons. They were allegedly given the location in advance by Anil Pandit, who was in contact with Kunal through an encrypted messaging application.

A “dead letter box” refers to a pre-arranged location where an item is left for another person to collect, without the two individuals necessarily meeting. Sources said the two accused did not know who had placed the weapons at the location in Amritsar.

Sources further said Anil Pandit allegedly paid them between Rs 70,000 and Rs 80,000 for the task. Of this amount, around Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 was allegedly paid to two women, identified as Babita and Radha, who were tasked with transporting the weapons to Mumbai.

According to sources, Kunal was released from Sonipat jail in July this year. After his release, a friend allegedly introduced him to Anil Pandit, following which the two began communicating through an encrypted application.

Around two weeks ago, Anil Pandit allegedly assigned Kunal the task of collecting the weapons from Amritsar and arranging their transportation to Mumbai.

Investigators suspect that Kunal then used his girlfriend, Radha, to transport the weapons. Radha and Babita reportedly work at a factory in Sonipat. Sources also mentioned that Kunal had met Radha around two months ago and that she travelled to Mumbai with Babita at his request.