Rubio wraps up India visit, says stronger economic and energy ties benefit both nations

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday said that strengthening economic ties and energy security cooperation would benefit both India and the US as he concluded his three-day visit to the country, which included stops in Mumbai and Jamnagar in Gujarat.
During his visit, Rubio held bilateral talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Mumbai on Tuesday and visited Reliance Industries Ltd's Jamnagar Refinery to explore avenues for deeper energy and commercial cooperation.
"Just departed India having advanced our economic and strategic priorities in the region. Continuing to build our economic partnership and energy security cooperation makes both our nations stronger," Rubio posted on X.
He also shared a photo of him and US envoy Sergio Gor, with the iconic Gateway of India in Mumbai in the background.
The Secretary of State had landed in Mumbai on October 20 to advance bilateral ties in energy, trade and investment, defence, and critical technologies, and exchange views on the West Asia crisis.
The US Mission in India, in a statement on Thursday, said that Secretary Rubio visited Mumbai and Jamnagar from October 20-22 to "advance the US-India strategic partnership, strengthen commercial and investment ties, and reaffirm the United States' commitment to a prosperous and secure Indo-Pacific".
In Mumbai, Secretary Rubio met with External Affairs Minister Jaishankar to discuss trade, investment, energy security, defence cooperation, and emerging technologies, and joined him in laying a wreath at the 26/11 Memorial to honour victims of the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks and reaffirm counterterrorism cooperation.
"At the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, I laid a wreath honouring the victims of the horrific November 26, 2008 terrorist attacks, including six American citizens. We remember those lost, honour the courage of those who responded, and reaffirm the enduring U.S.-India partnership and our shared commitment to combating terrorism," Rubio had posted on X on day one of his visit.
Secretary Rubio had also met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and engaged with business leaders from the Adani and Tata groups to discuss opportunities to expand trade, investment, and economic cooperation, the Mission said.
On Tuesday, Rubio had visited the iconic Gateway of India in Mumbai and was apprised of its historical and cultural significance by Chief Minister Fadnavis.
One of the defining architectural and cultural landmarks of Mumbai and India at large, the over 100-year-old ceremonial arch facing the Mumbai harbour on one side and the heritage Taj Mahal Palace Hotel on the other, was inaugurated in 1924.
Secretary Rubio participated in a Freedom 250 reception as the guest of honour commemorating the 250th anniversary of American independence and celebrating the enduring bonds between the American and Indian people, the Mission added in its statement.
He met with personnel and families of the US Consulate General in Mumbai, recognising their contributions to advancing US interests and strengthening bilateral relations.
In Jamnagar, Secretary Rubio visited Reliance Industries Ltd-owned Jamnagar Refinery and met with company leadership to discuss opportunities to deepen US-India energy and commercial cooperation.
(With Inputs from PTI)