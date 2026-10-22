Rubio wraps up India visit, says stronger economic and energy ties benefit both nations

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday said that strengthening economic ties and energy security cooperation would benefit both India and the US as he concluded his three-day visit to the country, which included stops in Mumbai and Jamnagar in Gujarat.

During his visit, Rubio held bilateral talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Mumbai on Tuesday and visited Reliance Industries Ltd's Jamnagar Refinery to explore avenues for deeper energy and commercial cooperation.

"Just departed India having advanced our economic and strategic priorities in the region. Continuing to build our economic partnership and energy security cooperation makes both our nations stronger," Rubio posted on X.

He also shared a photo of him and US envoy Sergio Gor, with the iconic Gateway of India in Mumbai in the background.

The Secretary of State had landed in Mumbai on October 20 to advance bilateral ties in energy, trade and investment, defence, and critical technologies, and exchange views on the West Asia crisis.