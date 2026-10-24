Op Sindoor features in US midterm poll rallies; Trump laments Nobel snub despite 'settling' eight wars

US President Donald Trump has repeated his claim that his threat to impose steep tariffs prevented India and Pakistan from going to war, bringing India’s Operation Sindoor into the spotlight at rallies for the US midterm elections.

India launched Operation Sindoor in May 2025, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK) following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed several lives.

Addressing an election rally in Florida on Friday, Trump once again took credit for stopping India and Pakistan from escalating their war last year by threatening them with steep tariffs.

He said the two nuclear-armed nations were angry but stopped shooting, adding that “eleven planes were shot.”

“You stop India and Pakistan, two nuclear nations... I said, 'Fellas, if you guys are going to do that, you're not going to trade with the United States...I'm going to put massive tariffs on both of you, 250 per cent, so you won't be able to do any business'," Trump said.