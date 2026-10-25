Jaishankar says terrorism can never be justified; urges UN to lead, not be a spectator to global crisis

In his address, Jaishankar said the United Nations must show leadership and "not be a spectator" to global crises, even as he pitched for the world body to recognise its shortcomings and limitations, and seek improvement.

He also asserted that the case for "reformed multilateralism" gets stronger by the day.

Jaishankar made the remarks in the presence of UN Resident Coordinator in India, Stefan Priesner, who also shared the dais with him.

Jaishankar said the collective and cooperative instincts of the world were articulated and expressed over eight decades ago in the founding of the United Nations. Article 1 of the UN Charter enjoined this institution to be a centre for "harmonising the actions of nations" in the attainment of common ends, he underlined.

"It is fitting, therefore, that we gather to advance a sense of oneness as we celebrate the UN Day. After all, whether it is the challenges or the opportunities that confront the world, these can be best, most effectively addressed collectively," he said.

"We know we live in an imperfect world. But we all continuously strive towards greater perfection," Jaishankar said.

As far as the UN is concerned, that means it needs to recognise "its shortcomings and limitations" and seek "improvement", the minister added.

"The case for reformed multilateralism gets stronger by the day. Large parts of the world cannot be left out from decision-making. The UN must show leadership, not be a spectator to global crisis," Jaishankar said.

On this occasion, even as "we recognise the need for such long-awaited changes, let us renew our commitment to work together. We are common, we are shared, we are united, and we are one reality," he asserted.

He said there's always been a debate between competition (everyone for themselves) vs cooperation (working together). 80 years ago, after World War II, the world chose cooperation and that is why the United Nations was founded. UN Day is a reminder of that spirit of oneness.