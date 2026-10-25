Jaishankar says terrorism can never be justified; urges UN to lead, not be a spectator to global crisis

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said the use of terrorism as an “instrument of statecraft” was unacceptable and could never be justified or rationalised, warning that the threat persisted because some countries did not demonstrate zero tolerance towards it.
Despite history holding so many lessons on it, "some still allow political calculations to take precedence", he said in his address at an event here without naming any country.
At an event held in New Delhi to mark the 75th anniversary of Chinmaya Mission, he underlined the importance of peace, especially amid the ongoing conflicts in the world.
"Let us consider the indivisibility of peace. Now, war anywhere threatens peace everywhere," the Union minister said.
He cited the conflicts in Ukraine and the West Asia region curently underway, and asserted that India expresses global sentiment when it says that dialogue and diplomacy is the only solution.
"Terrorism is another deadly threat to peace. Its usage as an instrument of statecraft is simply unacceptable. It can never be justified. It can never be rationalised. Yet, it continues because not all states really display zero tolerance.
In his address, Jaishankar said the United Nations must show leadership and "not be a spectator" to global crises, even as he pitched for the world body to recognise its shortcomings and limitations, and seek improvement.
He also asserted that the case for "reformed multilateralism" gets stronger by the day.
Jaishankar made the remarks in the presence of UN Resident Coordinator in India, Stefan Priesner, who also shared the dais with him.
Jaishankar said the collective and cooperative instincts of the world were articulated and expressed over eight decades ago in the founding of the United Nations. Article 1 of the UN Charter enjoined this institution to be a centre for "harmonising the actions of nations" in the attainment of common ends, he underlined.
"It is fitting, therefore, that we gather to advance a sense of oneness as we celebrate the UN Day. After all, whether it is the challenges or the opportunities that confront the world, these can be best, most effectively addressed collectively," he said.
"We know we live in an imperfect world. But we all continuously strive towards greater perfection," Jaishankar said.
As far as the UN is concerned, that means it needs to recognise "its shortcomings and limitations" and seek "improvement", the minister added.
"The case for reformed multilateralism gets stronger by the day. Large parts of the world cannot be left out from decision-making. The UN must show leadership, not be a spectator to global crisis," Jaishankar said.
On this occasion, even as "we recognise the need for such long-awaited changes, let us renew our commitment to work together. We are common, we are shared, we are united, and we are one reality," he asserted.
He said there's always been a debate between competition (everyone for themselves) vs cooperation (working together). 80 years ago, after World War II, the world chose cooperation and that is why the United Nations was founded. UN Day is a reminder of that spirit of oneness.
Jaishankar asserted, "Humankind has witnessed perpetual arguments between those who stress competitiveness and others who see a virtue in cooperation. These may be individual or even societal predicaments, but on the global stage, they translate into how nations behave with one another. The collective and cooperative instincts of the world were articulated, were expressed eight decades ago in the founding of the United Nations. It is fitting, therefore, that we gather to advance a sense of oneness as we celebrate the UN Day. After all, whether it is the challenges or the opportunities that confront the world, these can be best, most effectively addressed collectively."
He pointed to the two major wars right now, in Ukraine and in West Asia/Middle East. His point is that even people and countries far away who have nothing to do with these wars are paying the price through higher fuel, food prices, economic disruption.
"There are today two major conflicts going on in the world: in Ukraine and in West Asia or the Middle East. Societies and economies, peoples far away, who have little say in the matter, are actually paying the cost. We cannot remain helpless spectators," said the EAM.
India, he said, is echoing what much of the world feels: that these conflicts can only end through dialogue and diplomacy, not on the battlefield. India is trying to help in its own way and is willing to work with other countries to push for peace.
"India expresses global sentiment when we urge that dialogue and diplomacy are the only solution. We are making efforts ourselves and are open to working with other partners to that end," added Jaishankar.
Celebrated on October 24, United Nations Day marks the anniversary of the entry into force in 1945 of the UN Charter. The United Nations officially came into being with the ratification of this founding document by the majority of its signatories, including the five permanent members of the Security Council.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI)