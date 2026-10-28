‘No technology can regrow razed hills’: Kisan Sabha flags Aravalli destruction

CHANDIGARH: The All India Kisan Sabha has urged a high-powered committee appointed by the Supreme Court examining the definition and demarcation of the Aravalli Hills and Ranges to recommend an immediate halt to illegal mining and blasting in the Aravalli hills of Charkhi Dadri, Bhiwani and Mahendergarh districts of South Haryana, besides cancellation of leases of mining firms found violating prescribed norms.

Om Prakash, District Vice-President of the All India Kisan Sabha from Bhiwani, who met the Aravalli Committee during the Ramalwas village public consultation in Charkhi Dadri district, highlighted the near annihilation of the two-billion-year-old Aravalli range in Charkhi Dadri and Bhiwani districts.

“Except for a single hill under the Aravalli Plantation Project, virtually every hill in Charkhi Dadri district and adjoining Bhiwani district has been given for licensed mining over the past decade. No technology in the world can regrow hills razed to the ground,” he said and emphasised that with the hills gone, their forests, cattle grazing areas, streams originating from the hills and groundwater aquifers under the hills had gone too.

“Leaseholders continue to illegally excavate far below the groundwater level, which has dried up and continues to dry up agricultural wells across South Haryana, triggering an acute water crisis. Illegal and unscientific blasting has damaged houses and caused local residents to lose their eyesight in crusher blast accidents.

Labourers employed in mines and stone-crushing units and people living close by are succumbing to silicosis and lung diseases without any medical support. The Committee must recommend the immediate cancellation of all leases violating statutory environmental norms and mandate a scientific public health survey across the mining belt in South Haryana,” he said.