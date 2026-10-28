Tata dispute: Rahul rebuts Sitharaman, questions Shah meeting, asks when 'crony number 1' will appear

Accusing Gandhi of repeatedly decrying the successes of Indian industry and entrepreneurs, she asked: “Now, are you trying to incite our business leaders to join you in spreading distrust and toxicity?”

Sitharaman said the Narendra Modi government valued industry as a creator of jobs and a driver of economic growth.

“Our policies have been tailored to enable enterprise, support industry and encourage investment,” she said.

The exchange escalated when Gandhi, responding to the minister’s rebuttal, questioned why Tata Trusts and Tata Sons representatives had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence. He also alleged that a favoured businessman could benefit from the dispute.

“Which ‘legal and commercial matter’ required Tata Trusts and Tata Sons to be hosted at Amit Shah’s residence?” Rahul asked in a post on X.

“When is crony number 1 going to appear in the game and which pieces of Tata is he going to get?” the Congress MP wrote, without naming anyone. Gandhi said Indian businesses, barring “3-4 of your cronies”, already opposed the government and needed no incitement.