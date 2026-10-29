Punjab drug crisis: Uncremated bodies become flashpoint ahead of 2027 assembly polls

CHANDIGARH: With less than four months left for the 2027 Punjab assembly elections and the refusal by the families to cremate bodies due to suspected drug-related deaths as the clock ticks, the situation is metamorphosing into a tall political challenge for the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, particularly as opposition highlights the cases to question its handling of the drug menace.

The protests over bodies have emerged as a major flashpoint in the state, with families and activists refusing cremation to press for justice, accountability and compensation.

The two bodies in Mansa town of the state, known as the "land of white gold" for its cotton belt, is on the edge, belong to Parvinder Singh Jhota, an anti-drug activist shot dead on camera two weeks back, and Daljit Singh, whose family says he died of a drug overdose are waiting for cremation and a link to the state’s drug menace.

The two deaths and their link to the drug problem have triggered widespread protests in Mansa and provided the opposition parties, Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal and the BJP with the ammunition to launch an all-out attack on the Mann government.

A senior police officer said withholding cremation to press demands was not new, but such cases posed a challenge when linked to suspected drug deaths.