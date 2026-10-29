Stop sermonising others; introspect over BJP's Varanasi, Nagpur losses, Congress tells PM Modi

The Congress on Thursday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his criticism of the party's performance in the MLC elections, asking him to stop “trolling and sermonising” and focus on dealing with "back-breaking" inflation, and private investment deficit.
Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said that from Varanasi and Nagpur to Lucknow, Prayagraj, and Patna, the people have clearly passed a "no-confidence motion against" the PM's policies.
"The Prime Minister needs to introspect, but instead, he's sermonising others! Before counting Congress's seats, I wish he'd also reflect on why the BJP lost both seats in his own parliamentary constituency of Varanasi, and how Congress managed to defeat the BJP in RSS's stronghold of Nagpur?" Ramesh said in his post in Hindi on X.
"Mr. Modi, stop the trolling. Crores of families are reeling from back-breaking inflation, the youth are unemployed, and private investment has ground to a halt," he said.
Drop the arrogance and reflect on these issues, Ramesh said.
"From Varanasi and Nagpur to Lucknow, Prayagraj, and Patna, the people have clearly passed a no-confidence motion against your policies," the Congress leader said.
The Congress on Wednesday had hit back at Prime Minister Modi over his taunt, saying that if the PM is so confident that EVMs have no bearing on election results, he should prove his confidence in the BJP's electoral prowess through action, not rhetoric.
The Congress said if the PM believes that EVMs have no bearing on the election results then he should commit to conducting all Lok Sabha and upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections by ballot paper, going forward.
Reacting to Modi's remarks, Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera had said if the prime minister is so confident that EVMs have no bearing on election results, let him prove his confidence in the BJP's electoral prowess through action, not rhetoric.
"Commit to conducting all Lok Sabha and upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections by ballot paper going forward. Suspend SIR and restore the 13.3 crore voters illegally deleted from the electoral rolls. Terminate Gyanesh Gupta. Repeal the law that gives life long immunity to Gyanesh Gupta," Khera had said on X.
Until Modi acts on these demands, his claims are nothing but hogwash -- hollow words no one can take seriously, he added.
The Congress's remarks came a day after Modi taunted the party over its poor showing in the MLC elections, which were conducted using paper ballots, a key demand of opposition parties campaigning against electronic voting machines (EVMs).
(With inputs from PTI)