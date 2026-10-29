Stop sermonising others; introspect over BJP's Varanasi, Nagpur losses, Congress tells PM Modi

The Congress on Thursday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his criticism of the party's performance in the MLC elections, asking him to stop “trolling and sermonising” and focus on dealing with "back-breaking" inflation, and private investment deficit.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said that from Varanasi and Nagpur to Lucknow, Prayagraj, and Patna, the people have clearly passed a "no-confidence motion against" the PM's policies.

"The Prime Minister needs to introspect, but instead, he's sermonising others! Before counting Congress's seats, I wish he'd also reflect on why the BJP lost both seats in his own parliamentary constituency of Varanasi, and how Congress managed to defeat the BJP in RSS's stronghold of Nagpur?" Ramesh said in his post in Hindi on X.

"Mr. Modi, stop the trolling. Crores of families are reeling from back-breaking inflation, the youth are unemployed, and private investment has ground to a halt," he said.

Drop the arrogance and reflect on these issues, Ramesh said.

"From Varanasi and Nagpur to Lucknow, Prayagraj, and Patna, the people have clearly passed a no-confidence motion against your policies," the Congress leader said.