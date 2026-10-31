Diljit Dosanjh recalls fight for ‘Satluj’, says ‘Don’t teach Punjabis how to fight battles’

CHANDIGARH: Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh, while referring to the controversy and online trolling surrounding his movie ‘Satluj’, based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, said, “Don’t teach Punjabis how to fight battles” during the opening day of his Aura India Tour 2026 in New Delhi. After a long delay, the film was released on a streaming platform earlier this year but was withdrawn within days.

Diljit Dosanjh, who kickstarted the India leg of his Aura tour at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, said, “Don’t teach Punjabis how to fight battles. The film you stood on stage and mocked—Jaswant Singh Khalra ji’s film (‘Satluj’). We fought for a very long time for that film. I love all of you because I am an artist, bro. I am being quiet, so let me stay quiet. I support all of you. If someone hates us, no problem. From our side, it’s only love for everyone!” he said while referring to his movie ‘Satluj’, based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who brought attention to alleged illegal killings and secret cremations in Punjab during the late 1980s and early 1990s, a period marked by militancy and counter-insurgency operations.

Earlier this year, Diljit Dosanjh-starrer ‘Satluj’ premiered on ZEE5 on July 3 but was taken down from the platform within two days. Khalra himself was ‘disappeared’ in 1995, and his body was found near the Harike Bridge on the Sutlej River. He was allegedly kidnapped, tortured and killed at the behest of the then Punjab Police officials.