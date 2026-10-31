Diljit Dosanjh recalls fight for ‘Satluj’, says ‘Don’t teach Punjabis how to fight battles’

CHANDIGARH: Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh, while referring to the controversy and online trolling surrounding his movie ‘Satluj’, based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, said, “Don’t teach Punjabis how to fight battles” during the opening day of his Aura India Tour 2026 in New Delhi. After a long delay, the film was released on a streaming platform earlier this year but was withdrawn within days.
Diljit Dosanjh, who kickstarted the India leg of his Aura tour at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, said, “Don’t teach Punjabis how to fight battles. The film you stood on stage and mocked—Jaswant Singh Khalra ji’s film (‘Satluj’). We fought for a very long time for that film. I love all of you because I am an artist, bro. I am being quiet, so let me stay quiet. I support all of you. If someone hates us, no problem. From our side, it’s only love for everyone!” he said while referring to his movie ‘Satluj’, based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who brought attention to alleged illegal killings and secret cremations in Punjab during the late 1980s and early 1990s, a period marked by militancy and counter-insurgency operations.
Earlier this year, Diljit Dosanjh-starrer ‘Satluj’ premiered on ZEE5 on July 3 but was taken down from the platform within two days. Khalra himself was ‘disappeared’ in 1995, and his body was found near the Harike Bridge on the Sutlej River. He was allegedly kidnapped, tortured and killed at the behest of the then Punjab Police officials.
Taking a break after performing back-to-back tracks, Dosanjh shared a message for his critics, saying, “I love everyone because I’m an artist, bro.” It was in response to the criticism he faced for distancing himself from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led student protest.
Dosanjh thanked fans for their support and said he would continue performing across India until December 20. “It was our first show. There were a lot of attempts made to stop me. But I will be here in India till the 20th of December. The rest of the shows will be live. But I want to say a big thank you,” he told the audience.
Fireworks welcomed the singer, who appeared in a white outfit and sunglasses. He kicked off the performance with “Kehnde Soniye”, setting the tone for a high-energy evening.
Dosanjh moved through his popular tracks, including “5 Taara”, “Do You Know” and “Patiala Peg”, with fans singing along. During “Do You Know”, the stadium seemed to turn into one giant chorus, with thousands of voices joining him every time the song’s titular phrase came up. He also blended the Punjabi folk number “Laung Gawacha” into the performance.
For older fans, Dosanjh brought out “Kali Teri”, with one woman joining him on stage to dance. He later gifted her a hamper. He also performed “Sanson Ki Mala” and “Khuda Gawah”.
Throughout the concert, he continuously engaged with his fans, responding to their shouts of “I love you” with “I love you too”.
Midway through the performance, Dosanjh also invited a CRPF personnel member on stage and thanked her for her service. “Give her a big round of applause. If you are not here, we can’t feel safe. You have given us a lot. Thank you so much. I see you and feel like I’m watching my mom. When I saw you standing, I thought my mom was standing. Today, my mom called me and told me to take care of myself. I told her not to worry,” he said.
The singer-actor brought the evening to a close with “Main Hoon Punjab” from his film “Amar Singh Chamkila”.