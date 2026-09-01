INTERVIEW| ‘India needs high altitude body to guide Himalayan growth’

Could we predict the damage caused by the breaking of hanging glaciers?

Currently, there is no technology available to predict disasters caused by hanging glaciers. Establishing an early warning system to assess the risks associated with hanging glaciers is a challenging task. These glaciers are often located on slippery slopes in steep regions, making it difficult for humans to access them. As a result, we do not yet have an effective early warning system.

To create an early warning system, we would need instruments placed on the glacier itself to measure changes in pressure. These measurements would then need to be linked to indicators downstream, such as specific soil conditions or other environmental factors.

Our research indicates that regions like Badrinath, which are at high risk, can implement measures to protect communities even if a glacier collapses. The critical question is that even if we can predict when a glacier is going to fail, the priority is to protect human lives rather than infrastructure. While it is important to safeguard both, our focus should be on creating infrastructure that can divert any potential flow away from human settlements, ensuring the safety of the community. This is the approach I believe is currently the most reliable.

Can we have technology to map hanging glaciers and assess their associated risks, similar to how we map glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs)?

While we often focus on understanding GLOFs—largely because lakes form gradually and can be easily mapped using satellite imagery—hanging glaciers number in the thousands throughout the Himalayas. In our mapping efforts in Uttarakhand, we identified between 800 and 900 hanging glaciers. The actual number is likely higher in regions such as Nepal, Bhutan, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and other parts of the Himalayas and Tibet.

It is important to note that not all hanging glaciers pose a risk. However, the threat from these glaciers is expected to increase over time, primarily due to global warming, which is causing the Himalayan region to warm.

At the Indian Institute of Science, we have developed a technique to determine which portions of hanging glaciers are at risk of collapsing and identify the communities and infrastructure that could be affected. This work, conducted in Uttarakhand, is currently being transferred to the Government of India to help mitigate risks for mountain communities. Our technology makes it feasible to reduce these risks effectively.