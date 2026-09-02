Plea in SC challenges NEET-PG re-exam for 2,445 candidates

A plea challenging the re-examination of 2,445 candidates who could not appear for NEET-PG 2026 due to technical disruptions at at two centres in Jaipur, was mentioned before the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was told that the re-examination was contrary to an earlier order of the court. The advocate sought an urgent hearing.

The bench, however, directed the lawyer to approach the designated bench headed by Justice P S Narasimha, before which all NEET-related matters are being heard.

“All NEET matters are before the designated bench led by Justice Narasimha. Go and mention it before that bench. Several developments take place in these matters,” the bench said.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has decided to conduct a re-examination for the 2,445 candidates affected by technical disruptions during NEET-PG 2026.

The NEET-PG examination was held across the country on August 30. Of the 2,65,980 candidates who appeared, the examination was successfully completed for 2,63,535 candidates, according to an official notice.

(With inputs from PTI)