‘Serious concern’: AAIB report flags pilot’s drug use on Air India Phuket-Delhi flight, recommends DGCA action

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has termed the confirmed use of a psychoactive substance by the pilot-in-command of an Air India Phuket-Delhi flight a “serious concern” and recommended that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) take appropriate action.

The recommendation came in AAIB’s preliminary report into the August 4 incident involving flight AI 2379, which was operating an Airbus A320-251N from Phuket to Delhi when it suddenly lost around 300 feet of altitude, leaving several passengers and crew members injured.

According to the 10-page report, 24 people were provided medical assistance after the aircraft landed at Delhi airport, of whom four sustained serious injuries. There were 145 people on board, including two pilots and six cabin crew members.

AAIB said the pilot-in-command tested “non-negative” for a psychoactive substance in the confirmatory test. “The confirmation of use of psychoactive substance is a serious concern, and AAIB recommends appropriate actions by DGCA on priority,” it said.

In its interim safety recommendation, the investigation agency said, “In view of a non-negative result for psychoactive substances for one of the flight crew, it is recommended that DGCA may take appropriate actions as deemed fit to prevent abuse of psychoactive substances.”

The AAIB said it was initially informed that the aircraft had encountered turbulence while flying towards Delhi. However, after examining the available evidence and assessing the injuries suffered by those on board, it classified the occurrence as an accident.

The agency said a detailed investigation was underway and its team was examining data and records collected from various stakeholders.

The investigation team also interacted with the flight and cabin crew at Delhi airport, including the cabin supervisor, and subsequently interviewed both pilots, the report said.

The aircraft involved in the incident was an Airbus A320-251N bearing registration VT-EXO. The flight had originated in Phuket and was bound for Delhi when the incident occurred.

(With inputs from PTI)