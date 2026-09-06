Pakistan condemns demolition of mosque in UP's Saharanpur

Pakistan on Sunday condemned the demolition of a mosque in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur, describing the action as “reprehensible” and alleging that it was part of a broader campaign to erase Islamic heritage in India.

The mosque, located within the Saharanpur District Magistrate’s office complex, was demolished by authorities on Saturday after a court upheld the administration’s claim that the structure amounted to unauthorised occupation of government land.

In a statement, Pakistan’s Foreign Office said the demolition of a historic Islamic place of worship was “yet another manifestation” of efforts to erase Islamic heritage.

It urged the international community to take note of the incident and called for Indian authorities to be held accountable for violations of religious freedoms.

The demolition has also drawn criticism from opposition leaders and Muslim organisations in India, who have questioned the manner and timing of the action.

The administration, however, has maintained that the demolition was carried out in compliance with a court order.