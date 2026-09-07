SC rejects Aravalli panel's request seeking six-month extension to submit final report

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to grant a six-month extension to the High-Powered Committee to submit its final report on the definition and protection of the Aravalli Hills.

The top court rejected the plea by the High-Powered Committee (HPC) and directed it to submit the report by November 30.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana directed the panel to submit issue-specific interim reports to enable the court to decide the matter and warned that in case of failure, it will reconstitute the committee.

“Let the panel work day and night to submit a report on the Aravalli issue, if they are unable to do that in two months, we will reconstitute the whole panel,” CJI observed.

The CJI also emphasised that the committee sought the extension "with the first stroke of the pen" and appeared to be waiting for his retirement.

In its plea, the apex court-appointed Aravalli HPC asked the top court to extend the deadline for submission of its final report by six months, saying it needs more time for a “comprehensive and defensible” assessment of the Aravalli range.

The bench said that the committee must hear all stakeholders, including tribal communities in Rajasthan and Gujarat, and may submit issue-specific interim reports to enable the court to resolve urgent questions separately.

The court then listed the matter for December 2.

On December 28 last year, amid a row over the definition of Aravalli hills approved by it, the top court took suo motu cognisance of the issue.