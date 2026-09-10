'Nobody can browbeat victim': SC seeks report on alleged harassment of minor CJP protester

The Supreme Court on Thursday took serious note of allegations that a minor girl who participated in the July Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests was harassed, saying nobody can be permitted to browbeat a victim or her family for pursuing criminal proceedings.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to ensure action on the girl's FIR and sought report from the Delhi and Uttar Pradesh governments on the issue.

"Such matters cannot be taken lightly. Nobody should be protected if violence against a child is involved... if persons accused of such acts were roaming free and attempting to browbeat the child or her family so that they do not pursue criminal proceedings, it would be a serious matter.

"There cannot be any second opinion about it. Such matters cannot be taken lightly. Nobody should be protected. If violence against a child is involved and persons are roaming free and trying to browbeat the child or the family so that they do not pursue the criminal proceedings, that may be a serious matter," the bench observed.

The counsel appearing for the 14-year old girl told the court that she was harassed and her house was vandalised after she registered the FIR against a person who claimed in a video that he had attacked her father during the CJP's protest.