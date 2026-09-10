Xi Jinping to visit India for BRICS summit, China confirms

Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit India over the weekend to attend the BRICS summit in New Delhi, the Chinese Foreign Ministry confirmed Thursday.

"At the invitation of Prime Minister of the Republic of India Narendra Modi, President Xi Jinping will attend the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi from September 12 to 13," the ministry said in a post on X.

The visit is expected to be a high-profile diplomatic engagement with implications for the ongoing efforts to stabilise bilateral ties between the two Asian powers as well as for BRICS cooperation amid a volatile global situation, particularly the West Asia conflict and the Russia-Ukraine war.

President Xi will visit India to attend the BRICS summit, the state-run Xinhua news agency also reported.

As the current chair of the influential grouping, India will host the 18th BRICS Summit on September 12 and 13 in New Delhi.

It would be his first visit to India since 2019. Xi last visited India in 2019 for an informal summit with Modi in Mamallapuram near Chennai.

He had earlier visited Goa in 2016 to attend the BRICS summit and made his first visit to India in September 2014, when he held extensive talks with Modi. The 2014 visit came during the first terms of both leaders in office.

He later visited India in 2016 to take part in the BRICS summit in Goa.

Xi's visit would mark the biggest step yet in a cautious thaw between the rival neighbours, six years after a deadly military clash along their disputed Himalayan border.

Ties between the nuclear-armed Asian giants have been warming since the deadly 2020 border clash, with flights, visas and high-level contacts gradually being restored.

However, deep mistrust remains, with their contested frontier, a widening trade deficit and strategic rivalry continuing to complicate ties.