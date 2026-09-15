Spiritual tourism enters premium era, emerges as formal industry: Thomas Cook EVP at TNIE Tourism Summit

CHENNAI: Spiritual tourism in India is moving from traditional mass pilgrimage towards premium, professionally managed travel, with better connectivity, hospitality and organised services reshaping the sector, Neeraj Singh Dev, Executive Vice President, Thomas Cook, said at the TNIE Tourism Summit 2026.

Speaking at a session titled ‘Pilgrims’ Progress - Building the Religion Circuit’, Dev said the traditional idea of pilgrimage as a journey involving hardship was changing. “What we are seeing in the last 10 years is the phenomenon of premiumisation of spiritual travel in India,” he said.

He pointed to the growing popularity of helicopter pilgrimages, luxury hotels and curated experiences around religious destinations. “10 years back, only the VIPs would come and land on helicopters in these places. Today, if you pay a premium price, if you are willing to pay for that service, you are able to get that service,” he said.