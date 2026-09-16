Gurugram hit-and-run: Female biker says Bainsla's arrest not enough, seeks strict action

Biker Shivani Chauhan, alias Sia, who was the victim of an on-camera hit-and-run in Gurugram, said the arrest of accused Kalyan Bainsla was not enough. She demanded strict action against him and others allegedly present in the car, saying the incident amounted to an attempt on her life.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday night after recording her statement in the district court, Chauhan also hit back at comments made by Bainsla’s cousin Kamal, who claimed that she was playing the victim card.

The 27-year-old biker further said that if Bainsla secures bail in three days, it cannot be considered strict action.

“There were two other people in the car. They should be arrested as well. They must be punished. If they aren't, such incidents will continue to happen,” she said.

Bainsla, 33, and his cousin Lavneesh, 34, who was in the car with him, were arrested on Tuesday by Gurugram police from Rajgarh in Rajasthan, a short distance from Gurugram, following a two-day search.

Earlier, Kamal told PTI Videos that his cousin Bainsla was innocent.

“The girl is playing the victim card. Kalyan is innocent. They are influencing people to ride bikes at high speed”, he said.

Responding to Kamal’s remarks, Chauhan said, “His followers are saying that I am playing the victim card and doing all this for the sake of followers.”