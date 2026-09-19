CPI(M) rules out third front, stresses opposition unity as key to counter BJP

CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby said on Saturday that the party was not considering a third front and stressed the need for maximum possible opposition unity to counter the BJP.

Responding to reporters' queries about reports of the DMK's move to form a third front in national politics, Baby said the CPI(M) Party Congress had directed the party to strengthen opposition unity.

“The CPI(M) Madurai Party Congress has decided that, in the present political situation, maximum possible opposition unity should be built to oppose the RSS-controlled BJP, its alliance partners and the NDA,” he said.

“The goal is to bring together the broadest possible collective intervention of secular, opposition and Left political parties against the BJP and the NDA,” Baby said.

He said differences could arise on certain issues, but every opportunity should be utilised to isolate and weaken the BJP and the NDA. “Resolving all of those issues, every opportunity must be utilised to isolate and weaken the BJP and the BJP-led NDA alliance,” Baby said.

(With inputs from PTI)