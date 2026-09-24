Lawyer seeks AG's nod to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

NEW DELHI: Amid the SC's verdict and observation on September 23 by Justice Dipankar Datta against the independence and functioning of the Election Commission, apex court lawyer Brajesh Singh has written a letter to Attorney General (AG) R Venkataramani seeking permission to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Citing media reports, the letter, a copy exclusively accessed by TNIE, states that the CEC ran the multi-member Election Commission as if all decisions were being taken by a single person. This not only affects the independence and impartiality of the Election Commission, but is also against the arrangement laid down by the Supreme Court in its earlier judgments.

As per the rules, before initiating contempt proceedings against anyone in the top court, written permission has to be obtained from the AG or the Solicitor General (SG).

Singh cited that he sought this action against the CEC after reading an explosive investigative report published on September 23 by a media house, in which it was revealed that there were deep structural subversions and a complete breakdown of multi-member consensus within the ECI.