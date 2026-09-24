Wangchuk apprehends 'encounter' over anti-govt stand, seeks Amit Shah's resignation over Leh violence

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Thursday expressed apprehension that he could be killed in an "encounter" for speaking out against the government, as he demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over last year's violence in Leh that left four people dead.

Addressing a gathering on the first anniversary of the September 24 violence during protests last year over demands for statehood and Sixth Schedule safeguards, Wangchuk said he had received warnings regarding threats to his life and was prepared to face any outcome if it served to awaken the nation.

"They have put me in jail. Now there is even a possibility that I could be encountered somewhere. People tell me, 'You will be encountered'. If that happens, let it happen — so that the country wakes up," the activist said.

Wangchuk also demanded that the report of the judicial inquiry be made public, and warned that an independent "people's tribunal" will be constituted to probe the police firing if the report is not released.

Holding the home minister politically responsible for the deaths during the last year's agitation, Wangchuk asserted that accountability must be fixed for the incident.

"Today, from Ladakh, I say — Amit Shah should resign. He has to take responsibility for what happened in Ladakh," Wangchuk said, alleging that security personnel used automatic weapons, including AK-47s, against local youth, who were subsequently branded as "anti-national".