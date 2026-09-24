'Yudh Abhyas shows partnership's strength': US envoy watches Indo-US firepower drill in Rajasthan

NEW DELHI: US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Thursday visited the Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan, where Indian and American troops are undertaking combined-arms drills as part of Yudh Abhyas. He described the exercise as a demonstration of the strength of the two countries' defence partnership.

"This exercise reflects the strength of our defence partnership: trust, readiness, interoperability, and shared purpose. Proud of what the US Army and Indian Army are achieving together," Gor posted on X after visiting the exercise area.

The US envoy's visit came days after New Delhi cautioned Washington that a US law targeting countries buying Russian oil could have implications for bilateral ties.

The Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, signed by US President Donald Trump last week, authorises tariffs of up to 100% on countries buying Russian oil and gas. The law leaves it to the US President to determine which countries could face such tariffs, the rates and possible waivers.

The Ministry of External Affairs had said after the US Congress passed the bill, that it had raised the issue with US interlocutors and conveyed its concerns over the implications for bilateral ties.

It said India would take all necessary measures to protect its trade and economic interests while remaining committed to ensuring the energy security of its 1.4 billion people.

The latest edition of Yudh Abhyas began in mid September and is for the first time, being conducted simultaneously at the Auli Foreign Training Node in Uttarakhand and at Mahajan. Around 600 personnel from each side are participating in the exercise, which concludes this weekend.

The US contingent is drawn from the Alaska-based 11th Airborne Division, while the Indian contingent is led by the 14 Infantry Division.

At Mahajan, the focus has been on integrating the two armies' fire-support chain, covering target identification, transmission of fire orders, engagement and correction of fire integrating drones.

Indian and US troops have trained together on the M777 ultra-light howitzer, indigenous Dhanush guns and the Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher. L-70 air-defence guns and the US Army's M-LIDS counter-drone system have also been deployed.