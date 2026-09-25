‘One PM gave Gen Z the vote, another seeks to snatch it’: Congress targets Modi over voter roll revision

The Congress on Friday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the delay in the annual revision of electoral rolls, accusing his government of seeking to keep newly eligible Gen Z voters off the rolls.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh contrasted Modi with former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, recalling that Parliament amended the Constitution in 1988 to lower the voting age from 21 to 18.

“This is a Tale of Two PMs,” Ramesh said, referring to Rajiv Gandhi as a prime minister who “empowered the youth” by giving 18-year-olds the right to vote.

In a post on X, Ramesh alleged that the annual Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls has not resumed since the 2024 cycle, despite its role in enrolling newly eligible voters.

“One PM gave Gen Z the vote, the other is determined to snatch it away through underhand means,” he said, targeting Modi.