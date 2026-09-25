‘One PM gave Gen Z the vote, another seeks to snatch it’: Congress targets Modi over voter roll revision

The Congress on Friday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the delay in the annual revision of electoral rolls, accusing his government of seeking to keep newly eligible Gen Z voters off the rolls.
Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh contrasted Modi with former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, recalling that Parliament amended the Constitution in 1988 to lower the voting age from 21 to 18.
“This is a Tale of Two PMs,” Ramesh said, referring to Rajiv Gandhi as a prime minister who “empowered the youth” by giving 18-year-olds the right to vote.
In a post on X, Ramesh alleged that the annual Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls has not resumed since the 2024 cycle, despite its role in enrolling newly eligible voters.
“One PM gave Gen Z the vote, the other is determined to snatch it away through underhand means,” he said, targeting Modi.
The Congress has been alleging that the delay in SSR could affect the enrolment of young voters who have recently turned 18.
According to an Economic Times report, the annual SSR has not resumed after the 2024 cycle amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi reportedly advocating its resumption.
Ramesh also renewed the party's criticism of the Election Commission and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that the poll panel's actions were aimed at preventing Gen Z voters from being added to electoral rolls.
His remarks came amid a wider controversy over reported objections raised by Sandhu and Joshi during the SIR exercise.
An Indian Express report said the two commissioners had recorded at least 14 objections over 10 months on issues including changes to Form 6 for new voters, voter additions and deletions, and access to the electoral-roll database.
The Election Commission has rejected the suggestion of an internal breakdown, saying that differences, observations and suggestions are part of institutional deliberations and that its decisions, including those related to SIR, were taken unanimously and in accordance with law and established procedures.
The Congress has also demanded the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar and alleged that the Modi government and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should be held accountable for what it described as attempts to exclude young voters.
The Election Commission has maintained that electoral-roll revisions and voter registration are governed by statutory procedures, with Electoral Registration Officers and other officials exercising powers under the law.
(With inputs from PTI)