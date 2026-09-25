'You are done bro': BJP accuses Rahul Gandhi, Congress of creating 'democratic deficit'

The BJP on Friday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his party of attempting to create a "democratic deficit" and distrust in the country's democracy because they have understood that they have lost people's faith.

"We want to tell Rahul Gandhi that you are done bro because people of the country are seeing your reality that you are attempting to create a democratic deficit," BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari told the media.

"People of India and youth of India are seeing your conspiracy and they will continue to punish you like they have been punishing you in a democratic manner since 2014," he added.

The ruling party's remarks came after the Congress accused the Election Commission of carrying out an "unprecedented attack" on voter equality by allegedly creating a specific 'Mark VIP' feature in the BLO application and urged Kumar to either turn "approver" or face trial.

Upping the ante over the SIR row, the Congress on Friday held protests by attempting to march towards state election commission offices in various parts of the country, demanding Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar's immediate arrest, removal from office, and an independent review of all decisions and electoral roll changes made under him.

Several senior leaders, including the party's deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, and workers were detained as police used barricades to stop them from marching towards the state election commission offices in various state capitals.