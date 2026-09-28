SC refuses to stay fee on UPI transactions above Rs 2,000, seeks Centre’s response

NEW DELHI: With regard to a PIL over the new MDR framework for UPI payments, the Supreme Court refused to stay the Centre's order and did not incline to grant any interim relief. However, it issued notice to the Centre and sought its detailed affidavit.

The PIL (Public Interest Litigation) filed before the top court by advocate Anjan Datta questioned the 0.4% Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on specified merchant payments above Rs 2,000, due to be implemented from October 15 onwards.

Datta had moved the apex court seeking quashing of the September 14-15 notifications -- of the Centre -- levying charges on commercial UPI payments exceeding Rs 2,000.

A bench of CJI Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, while issuing notice to the Centre, said, "Let all the facts be brought by the Centre through an affidavit."