Rahul Gandhi urges youth to protest against crimes against women, says govt listens only under pressure

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged young people, particularly women, to step up protests against harassment and rape, alleging that the government responds only when faced with public pressure.

In a post on X, Gandhi called for an overhaul of a system that, he alleged, “blames the victim and shields the criminal”, arguing that women should not be restricted or punished for crimes committed against them.

“Stop punishing women for the crimes committed against them,” he said, asserting that the focus should instead be on making public spaces safer, changing attitudes towards women and ensuring swift punishment for perpetrators.

Gandhi referred to recent protests by students and young people demanding greater safety for women and appealed to more young women, especially those from Gen Z, to join the demonstrations.

“This government is deaf to your pain and will only listen when it's under pressure,” he said, adding that peaceful protest was a democratic right and that he stood with those protesting against such crimes.