'Painful parallels with 2012 Nirbhaya case': SC takes suo motu cognisance of rising rape cases in Delhi-NCR

The Supreme Court on Monday took suo motu cognizance of recent cases of rape in Delhi-NCR, including a gangrape in a park and the alleged gang-rape of a 16-year-old Class 11 student from Uttar Pradesh inside a moving sleeper bus, saying one cannot help but draw “painful parallels” with the 2012 Nirbhaya incident.

A bench comprising Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice K Vinod Chandran observed that they were distressed by the news reports regarding recurring sexual offences in the National Capital Region, and stressed the need to fix accountability.

The Bench said such incidents starkly highlight failures in law enforcement and raise serious concerns about the safety of women and children. The matter was taken up by the apex court on its own following reports of the alleged crime.

"The reports of rape cases in Delhi-NCR starkly underline a systematic failure on the part of the law enforcement and the public administrative authorities to guarantee basic public safety," the bench said.

The top court said public spaces, including parks, buses, cannot be permitted to become zones of high risk due to lack of illumination, poor surveillance and other administrative facilities.

The bench said that the statements made by elected representatives expressing concerns and solidarity are not enough, and said accountability had to be fixed for failures that contributed to such incidents.

“Expressions of solidarity devoid of accountability fall short of answering the larger institutional question. Expressing solidarity is not a solution to this social evil. What is required is a measurable response with the responsibility and accountability fixed upon authorities entrusted with the prevention of crimes, maintenance of public order and protection of vulnerable persons," the bench observed.