20 congress workers booked, six arrested over defacement of CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s residence

Around 20 Congress workers, including six who have been arrested, have been booked on charges including attempt to murder, voluntarily causing grievous hurt and rioting following the alleged defacement of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s residence during a party protest, police sources said on Wednesday.

The action followed a protest outside Kumar’s residence in the Vijay Nagar area on Monday. Congress workers allegedly wrote slogans in black paint on the gate and wall of the house before leaving the spot.

The six arrested accused, Congress leaders Anil Yadav, Mukesh Dhangar, Manoj Gaur, Rajesh Kumar, Raja Gautam and Pankaj Chaudhary, were sent to jail on Tuesday, police said.

The case was registered at Hariparvat police station on the basis of a written complaint filed by Sub-Inspector Gaurav Gupta. The complaint named eight people and 15–20 unidentified Congress workers.