Left calls for wider mobilisation against CEC Kumar; urges non-NDA parties, civil society to participate

The Left parties on Wednesday called for expanding the agitation against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar beyond the INDIA bloc, urging all non-NDA parties, along with civil society groups, artistes, writers and prominent personalities, to join the agitation.

CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby said the Left front wanted to turn the agitation into a sweeping movement over what it described as erroneous functioning of the Election Commission (EC) under Kumar.

"Besides non-NDA parties, big, medium and small, we want the civil society to participate in the agitation, alongside artists, writers and cultural personalities," Baby told PTI Videos.

He said this issue was separate from the organisational future or composition of the INDIA bloc, and individual parties would have to decide their position on the alliance.

"As far as the content of the INDIA bloc is concerned, that is a separate matter. It depends not only on INDIA bloc, but on each of these parties," Baby said.

Opposition parties, including the Left front, are seeking Kumar's removal in the wake of allegations of misconduct related to the functioning and decisions of the EC, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Baby said the agitation should also reach out to parties that are not part of the INDIA bloc and have political differences with its constituents. "We are requesting them to join... this agitation must be made broader."

The CPI(M) leader also pointed to concerns raised by parties belonging to the BJP-led alliance on the EC's functioning.

"Three parties which are part of the BJP-led alliance have also raised questions. The Election Commission should clarify various matters," he said.