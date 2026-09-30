'Zero vision, 100% frustration': BJP hits out at INDIA bloc meeting, says Rahul rejected as its leader

The BJP on Wednesday said the outcomes of the INDIA bloc meeting had "zero vision, 100 per cent frustration, and an advance excuse for poll defeats", alleging that leaders of the opposition grouping had rejected Rahul Gandhi's leadership.

"The INDI Alliance fell apart even before the meeting took place. The DMK did not attend the meeting. Akhilesh was busy elsewhere. The AAP had already declined," Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said at a press conference at the BJP headquarters.

The senior BJP leader further pointed out that Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said he will join the meeting virtually.

"Why is this happening? It is because the INDI Alliance is simply not willing to accept Rahul Gandhi as its leader. His leadership is not being accepted; that is why they are not even showing up," Chouhan said, contending that Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav would have come to attend the meeting if it was "really so important."

Chouhan claimed that the opposition INDIA bloc is crumbling.

"No matter how many times they (Congress) try to re-launch Rahul Gandhi, the INDIA bloc does not consider him their leader," he said.

"Leave the INDIA bloc aside; even Congress leaders and members of the party are not willing to accept Rahul Gandhi as their leader. Rahul himself, during Congress Working Committee meetings, keeps pleading: 'Accept me as your leader, trust me'," the BJP leader said, and wondered how the country could accept someone as a leader whom his own party does not.

The BJP's remarks came after the INDIA bloc leaders met in Delhi to finalise an action plan for a joint agitation over alleged irregularities in the SIR.

The Congress asserted that the opposition stands united to protect the Constitution from "repeated assaults" of the Modi government, including its "vote chori gameplan" to remain in power.