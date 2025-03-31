Rishabh Pant's LSG aim for first home win against Punjab Kings

LUCKNOW: New skipper Rishabh Pant will be eager to make his mark as Lucknow Super Giants look to win their first home game of the season when they host an in-form Punjab Kings in the IPL here on Tuesday.

Pant, who became IPL's most expensive player in the auction last year, will be determined to justify his hefty Rs 27 crore price tag after low returns as a batter in the first two games.

His captaincy at LSG started with an unfortunate loss, as they fell short by just one wicket against his former team, Delhi Capitals.

However, LSG made a strong comeback with an impressive five-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad at home, thanks to some sensational hitting by Nicholas Pooran (70 off 23) and Mitchell Marsh (52 off 31) and Shardul Thakur's (4/34) twin strikes in the third over which halted the marauding SRH batting unit.