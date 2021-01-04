STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Books

'I am no messiah': Sonu Sood's book chronicles his journey as a reel-to-real life hero

It was the transport, rations and medical facilities among many other ways Sood helped thousands in need.

Published: 04th January 2021 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

As heart-wrenching visuals began streaming in of desperate migrant workers heading out of the cities to their hometowns on foot in the course of Lockdown 1, samaritans like Bollywood actor Sonu Sood stepped in. 

 It  was the transport, rations and medical facilities among many other ways  Sood helped thousands in need. Now he is out with a book titled I Am No Messiah, in which he shares the extraordinary experiences of his journey with journalist and author Meena K Iyer.  

This inspirational story of Sood and of the people whose lives he continues to transform is honest to the core.

ALSO READ | Never thought that one day a book will be written on me: Sonu Sood

With his generosity, it appeared that this silver screen action hero transitioned into a real one.

He took to the streets and set up a  dedicated team. He began his ‘Ghar Bhejo’ programme,  carried out like a humanitarian mission.

There were chartered flights,  buses and trains paid for and distress calls by the needy were answered.  It was very soon that the movement snowballed into a campaign for  providing jobs, medical facilities and educational aid to workers. The actor touched many lives.

Sonu says, “While 2020 has been a challenging year in many ways, it has  offered me an opportunity to reach out to millions of people directly. During the course of this journey, I have learnt  and gained a lot from them. I have shared my experiences in my memoirs I Am No Messiah,  and it is heartening to see the support the book is receiving not just  from book readers but various organisations and institutes who truly believe in our efforts to help people during these difficult times.”

I Am No Messiah By Sonu Sood and Meena K Iyer 
Publisher:  Penguin Random House
Pages: 256 Price: Rs 399

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sonu Sood I Am No Messiah
India Matters
DGCI has accepted the govt panel's recommendation to grant restricted emergency use authorization to Covishield, Covaxin. (File Photo)
Not so fast: Experts on DCGI nod to Covishield, Covaxin for restricted use 
For representational purposes
Now, booking an LPG refill cylinder just a missed call away
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Logo of Foxconn seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan. (File | Reuters)
Chennai to be home for 19,000 Foxconn staff; units to come up at SIPCOT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp