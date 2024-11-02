Painting a flawed impression

Of all the charges brought against Donald J Trump, one of the most damning is that he spends so much time in an alternative reality of his own making, and that the former American president has lost touch with the real world.

The same charges could be brought against the writer of this compendium which, its potential notwithstanding, takes the reader down the rabbit hole to ‘blunderland’. She creates an alternative history of Indian art that significantly diverges from its well-documented trajectory. Only extreme deprivation of knowledge could have led to this.

Way back in the 1980s, Kamal Sarkar had published an invaluable listing of the biographies of Indian sculptors and artists in Bengali, titled Bharater Bhaskar O Chitrashilpi. Bina could have used that slim volume as her model. Instead, we have a 710-page clunker fumbling in the dark.

Consider the specious qualifying subtitle of the book: An Illustrated History of Indian Art from its Origins to the Present Day. Bina achieves the impossible by encapsulating entire periods of India’s dynamic and complex art history, which scholars have devoted several learned tomes on, in short paragraphs with headers like Pre-Mauryan Sculpture (642-320 BC), Upanishads, Buddhist, and Jain Periods, The Gupta Period (320-600 CE), and suchlike. Compression leads to confusion.

In ‘Pre-Mauryan Sculpture’, for example, she crams Indian art history from “early art” (when “…There was no romance in the stone nor refinement in form…”) up to the 19th century, into three brief paragraphs. Can this be taken seriously?

What are the Calcutta Museum and the Calcutta School she refers to repeatedly? Bina, similarly, constricts our glorious miniature and folk art traditions. When she comments on the famed Kalighat patuas, and the bold and unhesitant lines that created Hindu deities, and later satirised societal mores, her words speak for themselves: “These were their own spontaneous forms of Cubism and Impressionism”.

Bina’s choice of adjectives is quite misleading. She describes Buddha’s images as “soft, sensual”. If she is to be believed, Raja Ravi Varma (1848-1906), who used the Western academic style to depict Hindu mythological figures, was the “father of Modern Indian art”. Since when was Gaganendranath Tagore a Brahmo? Unlike his uncle Rabindranath’s branch, his family never converted. Nandalal Bose is summarily dismissed: he “…failed to make any impact at a national scale with his art”. These are samplers of her bloopers; the tip of the iceberg of errors, so to speak.