From 'Vanished' to the 'Explorer’s Gene': Take a look at six best books on science, nature, released in 2025

'Vanished: An Unnatural History of Extinction' by Sadiah Qureshi

The book is a breathtaking account of extinction as both an evolutionary process and a human act. It revolves around the fact that anyone alive today is among a minor fraction of the once lived. It pulls the reader's interest with the interesting insight that 90 per cent of species that existed earlier are now extinct.

Exploring unnatural histories of extinction, the book triggers a vital question: how did we come to a pointless understanding that we are capable of pushing the planet to the verge of a sixth mass extinction?

'Is A River Alive' by Robert Macfarlane

The core idea behind the book is that rivers are not just for human use, but they, themselves, are a living entity, in imagination and by law. The author takes the readers on an exploration of the past, present and future of this urgent concept.

The book highlights a miraculous cloud forest in Ecuador and how gold mining is threatening the rivers. It also delves into Southern India, where fights to protect water bodies are underway. Then, the author takes us through a spectacular wild river – the Mutehekau or Magpie being defended from death through a river-rights campaign.