Merriam-Webster picks 'slop' as word of the year; Here's a glance at other words that stood out in the lookups

Merriam-Webster has picked 'slop' as the word of the year. 'Slop' refers to digital content of low quality that is usually produced in large quantities by means of artificial intelligence.

In the 1970s, the term 'slop' was originally sensed as 'soft mud'. However, in the 1800s, it meant as food waste, and at later times, it meant 'rubbish' in general.

"In 2025, amid all the buzz over AI threats, slop set a tone that’s less fearful, more mocking," Merriam-Webster stated on its website.

Lookup data reveals other words that topped in Merriam-Webster chart in 2025.

They are: Gerrymander, Touch Grass, Performative, Tariff, Conclave, and Lake Char­gog­ga­gogg­man­chaug­ga­gogg­chau­bu­na­gun­ga­maugg.

Gerrymander refers to dividing a state, district into political units or election districts that give one group or political entity an undue advantage.

All around 2025, Republicans and Democrats in the US used redistricting to increase their electoral advantages, constantly increasing the lookups.

Touch grass refers to the involvement in real-time activities in the real world, instead of online experiences and interactions.

"Lookups spiked in September, after the murder of Charlie Kirk, when Utah Governor Spencer Cox spoke passionately about the dangers of social media and urged people to log off, turn off, touch grass, go hug a family member, go out and do good in the community," Merriam-Webster website stated.