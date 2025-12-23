Eminent Hindi writer Vinod Kumar Shukla passes away in Raipur

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh-based renowned writer Vinod Kumar Shukla, 88, passed away in AIIMS Raipur on Tuesday.

Early this year Shukla cited his life as a race against age/time when it comes to accomplishing much more he intends to put in writing. “Yehi kasak hai baki (a subtle regret that lingers)”, he opined as he feared that he might never be able to write all that he wished as the life for him moves briskly while his words or expressions may fall behind. He is survived by his wife, son Shashwat Shukla and a daughter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed grief over the demise of the eminent author.

The PM in a post on X, said: “He will always be remembered for his invaluable contributions in the field of Hindi literature. My condolences are with his family and admirers in this hour of grief”. PM Modi had inquired about Shukla's health on November 1 during his visit to Chhattisgarh capital.

CM Sai cited the passing away of Shukla as a major loss and will remain in the hearts of everyone as Chhattisgarh’s pride.

A recipient of esteemed awards Sahitya Akademi Award, Jnanpith Award, PEN Nabokov Award that recognised his significant contributions to Hindi literature that engaged regional and global themes. To him, writing always turns out to be a source of happiness and gave him a sense of achievement.