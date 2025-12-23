Eminent Hindi writer Vinod Kumar Shukla passes away in Raipur

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh-based renowned writer Vinod Kumar Shukla, 88, passed away in AIIMS Raipur on Tuesday.
Early this year Shukla cited his life as a race against age/time when it comes to accomplishing much more he intends to put in writing. “Yehi kasak hai baki (a subtle regret that lingers)”, he opined as he feared that he might never be able to write all that he wished as the life for him moves briskly while his words or expressions may fall behind. He is survived by his wife, son Shashwat Shukla and a daughter.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed grief over the demise of the eminent author.
The PM in a post on X, said: “He will always be remembered for his invaluable contributions in the field of Hindi literature. My condolences are with his family and admirers in this hour of grief”. PM Modi had inquired about Shukla's health on November 1 during his visit to Chhattisgarh capital.
CM Sai cited the passing away of Shukla as a major loss and will remain in the hearts of everyone as Chhattisgarh’s pride.
A recipient of esteemed awards Sahitya Akademi Award, Jnanpith Award, PEN Nabokov Award that recognised his significant contributions to Hindi literature that engaged regional and global themes. To him, writing always turns out to be a source of happiness and gave him a sense of achievement.
Shukla had been receiving treatment at AIIMS Raipur since early this month, experiencing difficulty in breathing when he fell down at his residence. Later his health deteriorated and was shifted to the intensive care unit of the hospital.
Being the first from Chhattisgarh to be selected for Jnanpith Award, he has been writing for the last over 60 years as a poet and novelist.
Born in Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh in 1937, his first collection was a poetry ‘Lalbhag Jaihind’ published in 1971. With his literary career spanning decades, he is known for his contributions and compilation of stories, poems, fiction, prose and/or drama with abiding originality.
A film was made on one of his novels 'Naukar ki Kameez' on the same title by Mani Kaul. His 'Deewar Mein Ek Khirkee Rahati Thi' won the Sahitya Akademi Award for the best Hindi work in 1999.
Many who met him recollected how he often advised others not to stop writing because what one writes will be recognised as his signature.