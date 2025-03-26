'The absence of I and We in mainstream narrative forced me to write': On writer Bama and her 'Karukku'

A compilation titled "Bama: Writer and Activist" was recently published by Routledge to honour the prominent Tamil Dalit writer for her significant contributions to literature and social justice.

During the book launch, Dr CT Indira remarked, "Enough of introducing Shakespearean studies, Hemingway studies, it is appealing to hear Bama studies"— which is not an overstatement.

Indeed, Bama's work has achieved global recognition, with her autobiographical novel Karukku gaining international acclaim following its English translation in 2000. The text has now become a staple in subaltern studies curricula across most Indian universities and colleges, while also serving as a fertile source for scholarly research.

It has been 25 years since Macmillan published the English translation of Karukku, marking a quarter-century of its influence on the Indian literary landscape.

"Our village is very beautiful" is the most ironic opening line from the novel. The realist image painted by Bama just tore off the romanticised image laid over villages, alarming casteist normalcy prevailing in every rural livelihood. Upon it's release, Karukku underwent great turmoil in the Tamil literary arena, delivering a cultural shock. Most Tamil intellectuals dismissed the work for its formlessness and its 'flawed' language. However, the novel recieved significant praise as well. For instance, Sahitya Akademi Award-winning author Prapanchan exclaimed Karukku as a guileless conversation from heart to heart.

The 1990s witnessed a transformative shift in Indian literature which marks a distinct Dalit turn that gained momentum from various socio-cultural movements across the nation. Particularly, in Tamil Nadu, Dalit intellectuals initially anticipated that their literature might adopt experimental forms similar to Latin American magical realism to challenge the traditional realism. However, contrary to these expectations, Dalit literature in Tamil developed unique narrative styles and aesthetic approaches withing the realm of realism in articulating the Dalit experience.