Kids introduced to unique tradition of 'Whistling Village' Kongthong at Shillong Literary Festival

GUWAHATI: Children were introduced to “The Tunes of Kongthong” at the fifth edition of the Shillong Literary Festival on Friday.

The session drew the attention of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma among others.

“The kids’ section at the #ShillongLiteraryFestival was filled with joy and curiosity, offering storytelling sessions that helped our young friends immerse themselves in the rich culture and traditions of our State. Was delighted to see ‘The Tunes of Kongthong’ being shared with the children, introducing them to the unique tradition of the people of Kongthong,” Sangma posted on X.

The Tunes of Kongthong refers to a whistled and melodic naming tradition. Each child in Kongthong village in East Khasi Hills district is given a distinct tune, called “Jingrwai Lawbei,” composed by their mother at childbirth. The tunes (or song names) are used to call out to and identify individuals. This unique tradition has earned Kongthong the nickname “The Whistling Village.”

Meanwhile, the second day of the festival began with the chief minister reflecting on its evolution from a small gathering to a major platform.

Sharing his insights, he said, “Next time, we should have a writing competition. Allow kids to write, give them a platform. Take them to somebody mentoring them. Meghalaya should become a place where writing becomes part of our system and culture.”