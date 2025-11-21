Kids introduced to unique tradition of 'Whistling Village' Kongthong at Shillong Literary Festival

GUWAHATI: Children were introduced to “The Tunes of Kongthong” at the fifth edition of the Shillong Literary Festival on Friday.
The session drew the attention of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma among others.
“The kids’ section at the #ShillongLiteraryFestival was filled with joy and curiosity, offering storytelling sessions that helped our young friends immerse themselves in the rich culture and traditions of our State. Was delighted to see ‘The Tunes of Kongthong’ being shared with the children, introducing them to the unique tradition of the people of Kongthong,” Sangma posted on X.
The Tunes of Kongthong refers to a whistled and melodic naming tradition. Each child in Kongthong village in East Khasi Hills district is given a distinct tune, called “Jingrwai Lawbei,” composed by their mother at childbirth. The tunes (or song names) are used to call out to and identify individuals. This unique tradition has earned Kongthong the nickname “The Whistling Village.”
Meanwhile, the second day of the festival began with the chief minister reflecting on its evolution from a small gathering to a major platform.
Sharing his insights, he said, “Next time, we should have a writing competition. Allow kids to write, give them a platform. Take them to somebody mentoring them. Meghalaya should become a place where writing becomes part of our system and culture.”
He reaffirmed his vision of positioning Shillong as India’s next arts and literary capital. To further promote research on the roots, history, and culture of the Khasi, Jaintia, and Garo tribes, he announced the expansion of the Chief Minister’s Research Grant to support 75 scholars this year.
Sangma informed the audience that the entire façade of Ward’s Lake, the venue of the festival, is set for a major transformation, with Rs 20 crore already sanctioned and an additional Rs 30 crore in the pipeline.
The festival on Friday brought together writers, academicians and filmmakers from across India and beyond, contributing to open discussions celebrating literature in all its forms.
Actor, filmmaker and playwright Rajat Kapoor reflected on the challenges facing independent cinema. He shared that his next film is expected in 2026.
Fellow actor Vinay Pathak expressed gratitude for being invited to the festival. He shared his excitement about working again in Rajat Kapoor’s film.
As the day concluded, the evening came alive at Ward’s Lake with enchanting performances by MGMP artists, bringing together music, culture and spirit of Meghalaya.