Haven't managed to write anything since Booker win: Banu Mushtaq

JAIPUR: Writer Banu Mushtaq credits the International Booker Prize for changing her life, yet she says the nonstop book festivals, interviews, and travel have kept her from writing since last year's win.

Speaking at the 19th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) on Thursday, Mushtaq admitted that the busy schedule has taken a toll on her writing.

"I haven't had time to write anything since winning the award. I spend most of my time either on flights or at airport lounges. I haven't even managed to write poems," she added, highlighting how the demands of her newfound fame have left little room for her craft.

As a result, her half-written autobiography from before the Booker win remains unfinished.

However, in a good news for her fans, awaiting her new release, she did announce to release her seventh short story collection in Kannada soon.

Mushtaq's short story collection "Heart Lamp", translated by Deepa Bhasthi from Kannada to English, became the first Kannada title to receive the prestigious literary award on May 21 last year.

The award marked several firsts for Mushtaq: at 77, she became the oldest-ever winner, the first Kannada book to win, and the first short story collection to receive the prize.

The winning collection of 12 short stories chronicles the resilience, resistance, wit, and sisterhood of everyday women in patriarchal communities in southern India, vividly brought to life through a rich tradition of oral storytelling.

For Mushtaq, who also wears the hats of lawyer, women's rights activist, and reporter, the award is less about personal acclaim and more a "responsibility" that has "strengthened her social activism".

"It has brought with it a lot of perception and perspective as well," she added.