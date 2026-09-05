Uttarakhand at climate crossroads amid retreating glaciers, GLOF and avalanche risks

DEHRADUN: The Social Development for Communities (SDC) Foundation on Saturday released a report warning that Uttarakhand faces mounting threats from retreating glaciers, glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs), avalanches and increasingly erratic extreme weather.

Titled “Uttarakhand at a Climate Crossroads — What Four Years of Disaster Reporting Tell Us About Glaciers, GLOFs and Avalanches,” the report was unveiled at the Press Club by SDC founder Anoop Nautiyal and Praveen Upreti.

Nautiyal expressed solidarity with Nepal and offered condolences to those affected by the recent disaster. He said Uttarakhand, another Himalayan state, shared Nepal’s fragile ecology and faced many of the same risks.

Prepared under the foundation’s Uttarakhand Disaster and Accident Analysis Initiative (UDAAI), the document draws on monthly media tracking since October 2022 and covers developments through June 2026. It analyses 28 media updates to identify five recurring patterns and offer five recommendations.

The foundation stressed that the document was not a scientific study. It collates credible news reports and cross-references them with research and findings from ISRO, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, ICIMOD, IITs and universities.

Its central finding is a persistent gap between identifying danger and taking timely action. The NDMA listed 13 potentially dangerous glacial lakes in Uttarakhand in 2024, five of them in the highest-risk category, but monitoring and early-warning systems remain incomplete.