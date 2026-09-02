Himalayan alarm: Uttarakhand glacier loss accelerates, new lake raises fears of GLOF

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand authorities and scientists have stepped up glacier monitoring after the recent Nepal tragedy, as a five-decade study has revealed accelerating ice loss in the Bhilangana Valley and the rapid formation of a potentially dangerous glacial lake.

The research, published in the journal Regional Environmental Change on August 28, found that six major glaciers in Tehri district consistently lost ice, mass and surface area between 1973 and 2025. The decline has accelerated sharply over the past decade.

The study, titled 'Accelerating Glacier Mass Loss in Bhilangana Valley Since the 1970s', was conducted by Dr Rakesh Bhambri and Senior Research Fellow Sharmistha Halder of Dehradun’s Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology.

“The findings point to a significant acceleration in glacier thinning and mass loss, particularly after 2014,” the study said, underlining the need for sustained monitoring of the Himalayan cryosphere.

Researchers examined the Khatling, Phating, Doodhganga, Ratangarian, Jogin and an unnamed glacier. Together, they account for nearly 75 per cent of the Bhilangana Valley’s total glacier-covered area.