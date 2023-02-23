Interweaving history & culture

Amruta Gangajaliwale By

Express News Service

When Colombian artist Laura Jimena Ortiz was asked to paint what she finds common between India and Colombia, the result was a mural depicting people sleeping under lush green mango trees alongside a cartful of yellow mangoes. The painting Under the Shadow of the Mango Tree is showcased in the ‘Connected Histories, Shared Present’ exhibition at the Art Gallery at India International Centre’s (IIC). Inaugurated on February 20 by NN Vohra—a life trustee of IIC­—this exhibition is a part of the three-day international conference on cross-cultural experiences between Latin America, the Caribbean, and India organised by the IIC in collaboration with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations.

This exhibition is curated by Anjchita B Nair—co-founder and COO of Cultre, an enterprise implementing solutions to deepen access to history, arts and heritage—along with the curated with the help of 17 Embassies of Latin American and Caribbean countries in India, and it took more than six months to come to fruition. Photographs, paintings, costumes, and artefacts on display reveal the successive layers of interaction between the people who shaped the multi-ethnic societies of Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC), and also highlight the common link between India and the LAC region.

Reggae featuring Bob Marley

A thematic trio

The ongoing exhibition is divided into three themes: ‘Connections through History’, ‘Transnational Flows’, and ‘Creative Expressions’. The first theme focuses on individuals from the LAC countries and India, the interaction between them, and how these interactions impacted said individuals. Pointing at the poster of a 2018 movie, Thinking About Him, Nair remarked, “Argentinean author Victoria Ocampo discovered the painting talents of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore and organised his first painting exhibition. This Argentinian movie is based on their relationship.”

‘Transnational Flows’ is centred on the LAC countries’ culture and heritage, and their contribution to the world. For instance, reggae music—it originated in Jamaica—is now part of the global music industry, shared Nair.

Commenting on the third and her favourite part of the exhibition, Nair added, “We have tried to look at the LAC countries through the lens of artists, how they have interpreted their country, their identity, and symbols.” Artist Alfredo Antoni’s painting ‘Folklore’ depicts figures of Trinidad and Tobago’s folklore, which is similar to India’s Panchatantra tales.

A cultural exchange

Archaeologist and anthropologist, Alejandro Jose Garay Herrera from Guatemala, a speaker at the conference, emphasised that the relationship between India and the LAC should be further strengthened. Stressing that people of both countries have little knowledge about each other, he said, “Such activities are important as it connects people. Spanish [the language spoken in Guatemala] is fast spreading. Learning the language would augment trade between the countries.”

Among the attendees for a seminar on ‘Latin America: A Resurgence’ by Dr Jorge Volpi, Director of the Centre for Mexican Studies, UNAM-Spain, was Shalini Supriyo, a Ph.D. student at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University. Talking about the colonial influence on the cultural exchange between LAC and India, Supriyo shared, “Many Indians who were taken to LAC as slaves, lost their language but retained their culture—evident in their music, fashion, etc.”

Commenting on how such endeavours promote understanding of diverse cultures, Sanaa Saidi, a Ph.D. student from JMI University—also among the audience—concluded, “This conference is an example of cultural exchange.”

CHECK IT OUT

WHAT: ‘Connected Histories, Shared Present’ exhibition

WHEN: Till February 27, 11:00am to 7:00pm

WHERE: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre

