Relief of finding one in duality

Some collaborations seamlessly find a common ground, akin to painting on canvas. It happened with English design house de Gournay, and Indian designer Vikram Goyal, who found their shared interest in reminiscing the past.

Goyal’s persistence to push the boundaries of traditional design and de Gournay’s expertise in hand-painted wallpapers and hand-embroidered fabrics come together to create a new edition of glamorous, gilded wallpapers. The pieces reference the architect’s repoussé metal works—repoussé is metalwork beaten into relief from the reverse side—and offer a novel take on the English brand’s traditional, hand-painted wallpapers.

The collaboration has yielded three exquisite designs inspired by brass repoussé artworks, which de Gournay has transformed into stunning, bas-relief scenes on gilded paper— a technique achieved by rendering design elements in a special solution that creates a relief effect when heated. The collection was unveiled at Goyal’s studio in New Delhi and was previously showcased at the de Gournay London showroom for the PAD London fair, 2024.

Says Claud Cecil Gurney, founder of de Gournay: “Our devotion to hand-made products and their innate ‘spirit resonance’ finds a happy synergy with Vikram’s work that expresses a similarly intrepid character. Collaborating with him has been an enriching experience.

His ability to weave India’s storied traditions into contemporary design resonates perfectly with our vision. We’ve crafted pieces that transcend mere decoration. They tell a story steeped in history and artistry.”

The Dreamscape wallpaper, for instance, depicts auspicious symbols of good luck and faith from the 17th-century manuscript Book of Dreams. Motifs include a range of fabled beasts and animals, including Gajaraja (the king of elephants) and a tree of parrots.

“I came across some miniature paintings from this manuscript, which is housed in the City Palace in Udaipur, and as symbols of faith and protection, they looked special,” Goyal recalls.