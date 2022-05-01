Keep it cool

Deepika Rathod By

The temperature outside is soaring and we all are searching for drinks to keep our body and stomach cool. But one common mistake that I observe people usually make is that they go ahead with aerated drinks or soda-loaded drinks to stay hydrated.

However, aerated drinks are doing more harm than any good. So, today, I am going to discuss a few simple summer drinks, which are inexpensive and easy to make at home. We can find these ingredients in our kitchen and if we start using them daily, we will never go back to aerated drinks.

It is important to note that even a one percent decrease of water in our body leads to innumerable problems in many of our vital organs, circulatory or lymphatic systems, blood circulation, electrolyte balance, hormones, mind and thinking, energy levels, weight, and one’s health of skin and hair.

Without adequate water or due to lack of hydration, our body cannot perform optimally. Hence, keeping ourselves hydrated is essential to beat the heat. Here are a few drinks that can help you keep yourself hydrated. These drinks have been used in Indian homes for ages and it is time to go back to our roots.

LEMON SHIKANJI

This is nothing but lemon water with salt, cumin seeds, and sugar. We can always replace sugar with healthy options like jaggery or coconut sugar to make it beneficial for the body. Lemon keeps the body alkaline and salt with jaggery helps balance electrolytes. It is a go-to refresher.

KOKUM WATER

Mix unsweetened kokum with a glass of water; then top it up with either salt, pepper, or jaggery to get additional benefits. One can even make solkadi with the help of unsweetened kokum juice mixed in coconut milk and topped with salt, chaat masala, and coriander leaves. Kokum is highly alkaline in nature and also helps in cooling the body well; drinking a glass of kokum juice will help in reducing the heat in the body.

FENNEL-CUMIN WATER

Fennel and cumin both have digestive enzymes that help improve digestion. They are rich in antioxidants. Make this infused water by adding a tablespoon of crushed cumin and fennel seeds to a litre of water. It can give you relief from acidity as well as gas almost instantly.

COCONUT WATER

This gift from nature is loaded with electrolytes and antioxidants and it is alkaline in nature and helps to provide instant cooling as well as hydration to the body. Drinking coconut water daily helps keep your body cool.

Here’s to a cool and ‘healthy’ summer!