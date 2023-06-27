Home Lifestyle Food

Tomato at over Rs 100/kg; here's what you could replace them with

The prices of tomatoes have skyrocketed to over Rs 100 per kg due to lack of supply, triggered by heatwave and heavy rains.

Tomatoes and Indian cuisine are almost inseparable.

Rich in Vitamin A, C, B6, the humble vegetable (or, fruit. That debate is for another day) is packed with calcium, potassium, beta-carotene, folate and healthy antioxidants. But, a hearty meal including tomatoes can cost you dearly now as the prices have skyrocketed to over Rs 100 per kg due to lack of supply, triggered by heatwave and heavy rains.

How to replace the indispensible tomatoes in Indian cooking - a guide

Amla - Rich in Vitamin C, a win-win option for the skin and wallet.
Tamarind - Adds the right amount of tartness.
Raw mango - Good that the season's not over yet
Curd / yoghurt - A natural substitute that can be used to make  delicious curries, biriyanis.
Pumpkins - Tomatoes reimagined in sweet and creamy form. Who's up for some pumpkin soup?
Tomato ketchup - Just tomatoes, but a cheaper option.

Also read: Consumers feel the heat as vegetable prices soar in Tamil Nadu

If you're reading this, don't forget to hug those leftover tomatoes at home. #GratitudeTuesdays

