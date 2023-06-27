Tomato at over Rs 100/kg; here's what you could replace them with

By Online Desk

Tomatoes and Indian cuisine are almost inseparable.

Rich in Vitamin A, C, B6, the humble vegetable (or, fruit. That debate is for another day) is packed with calcium, potassium, beta-carotene, folate and healthy antioxidants. But, a hearty meal including tomatoes can cost you dearly now as the prices have skyrocketed to over Rs 100 per kg due to lack of supply, triggered by heatwave and heavy rains.

#WATCH | Price of Tomato crosses Rs 100 per kg in Bengaluru (26/06) pic.twitter.com/vSG2qO4Ec2 June 26, 2023

How to replace the indispensible tomatoes in Indian cooking - a guide

Amla - Rich in Vitamin C, a win-win option for the skin and wallet.

Tamarind - Adds the right amount of tartness.

Raw mango - Good that the season's not over yet

Curd / yoghurt - A natural substitute that can be used to make delicious curries, biriyanis.

Pumpkins - Tomatoes reimagined in sweet and creamy form. Who's up for some pumpkin soup?

Tomato ketchup - Just tomatoes, but a cheaper option.

If you're reading this, don't forget to hug those leftover tomatoes at home. #GratitudeTuesdays

Delhi | Price of tomatoes rises due to heavy rainfall.



"Tomato is being sold at a price of Rs 80 Kg. The rate has suddenly shot up in the past two-three days. This sudden increase in price is due to heavy rainfall. Rain has destroyed tomatoes," says Mohammad Raju, a resident… pic.twitter.com/s6GfjD5YpZ — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2023

