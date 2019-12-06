Home Lifestyle Health

Why you should hug more often!

Published: 06th December 2019 10:02 AM

Hug

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

Time and again, I’ve talked about stress and ways to deal with it. Hopefully, it has helped a few to overcome the issues of day-to-day life and lead a more peaceful and calm life. We really can’t avoid stress, but we can surely find ways which work for us to help us tackle stress so that our lives are much better. Here I’m about to give you one more tip on how to reduce stress, and it is “a hug (jadoo ki jhappi).” 

Yes, you heard that right! A hug not only provides emotional support but promotes healing too. A hug increases levels of the hormone oxytocin in the body, which is responsible for making you feel calm and reduces stress. Oxytocin helps to decrease the level of stress hormones (cortisol), which also helps lower your blood pressure response to anxiety-producing events. 

Thus, it’s really good for heart health as well. Research suggests that a hug is processed at the reward centre of our central nervous system, which has a direct impact on the human psyche, making us feel happy.

That’s why, if you want to make the future generation healthy, then be sure to give your kids at least one hug a day, because this will make them happy, and give them the strength to tackle stress. When we get or give a hug, we undergo a series of hormonal changes, and a few hormones are released in the body, such as: 

■ Dopamine: A hormone that gives us a feel-good sensation.
■ Serotonin: This helps in negating pain and elevating a good mood.
■ Oxytocin: Gives us a feeling of calmness, and a sense of satisfaction.
When our hormones are balanced, we will notice that our immune system gets a boost and starts functioning well, which ultimately helps us in leading a healthy life.
It’s not only about hugging people, and you could also think about hugging a tree! Trees have different vibrational patterns and when we hug them, it affects various biological behaviours within our bodies, which in turn help us undergo a healing process. This has been proven with the help of research. Plants and trees accelerate the process of cleansing in the human body, by excreting the stored-up negativity and stress that we experience. The excreted toxins get absorbed in them. 

Thus, being in their presence and hugging, actually helps us realign our vibrations with their healing and grounding vibrations. As we all know, touch is a universal language that can communicate love and emotions worldwide, so why not use it for reducing our stress and lead a healthy life? Go ahead and hug your parents, sibling, friends, spouse, kids and the people you love. You never know, you might actually be helping someone to overcome the stress in their life!

