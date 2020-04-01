Taking responsibility to keep you engaged amid COVID-19 pandemic

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Coronavirus sure has taught us many lessons over the last few weeks, an important one being on how we need to stay united even as we maintain social distance. Other valuable learnings have been how to indulge, involve and provide succour to the majority of the public stuck at home due to the lockdown.

A number of organisations across different spectra have taken the lead and are offering free courses, literary sessions, campaigns and classes, through various social media channels or through their own websites.

Sweat it out

A number of gym chains pan India are offering free online classes to encourage even the healthy to take steps in boosting their immune system against COVID-19. For instance, Xtraliving (https://www.itsxtraliving.com/) is offering a free home work out course.

Build your immunity

Yoga and wellness brand SARVA, and its women-centric arm DIVA yoga has curated a 21-day wellness programme. Their live yoga sessions, immunity booster modules and useful breathing techniques are directed at reducing anxiety and improving the functioning of respiratory organs. Regular talks and light music sessions are geared towards helping you remain calm during these testing times.

You can log on to their website (sarva.com or live.sarva.com), or access their Instagram pages (@sarvayogastudios, @thedivayoga) or download the SARVA app on Google PlayStore or the App Store.

Breathe and meditate

Jindal Naturecure Institute is holding a 14-day free online yoga sessions, especially for those managing their professional commitments from home. You can take these sessions daily at 7:00 am from April 1 onwards at their facebook page facebook.com/JindalNatureCure.

Educate yourself

Scholastic India is offering free e-learning courses for students of different grades. These engaging and educative courses can be accessed remotely on any device, including mobile phones, and are available till May 31, 2020.

The course includes Scholastic Learn at Home (Day-to-day projects to keep kids reading, thinking and learning for three hours per day), Scholastic Classroom Magazine (These are grade-wise collection of articles to help ease their fear and empower them with age-appropriate information on coronavirus), BookFlix (an online literacy resource that pairs fact and fiction to build love of reading and learning among students from Grade KG to Grade 2) and LitPro Library (eBooks).

Hone your creativity

For the creatively-inclined, Vani Prakashan has curated a number of online literary activities @ Facebook.com/vaniprakashanbooks. There will be a live talks by top Hindi authors and interesting book reading session every day for the coming two weeks.

Coming together for self care

