STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Study shows COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days

However, the virus can be killed by household disinfectants, bleach or frequent hand washing with soap and water, said the researchers from the University of Hong Kong (HKU).

Published: 07th April 2020 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2020 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

Volunteers distribute face masks at Vashi in Mumbai. (Photo |PTI)

Volunteers distribute face masks at Vashi in Mumbai. (Photo |PTI)

By PTI

BEIJING: The novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can remain infectious on face masks for up to a week, and last on banknotes, stainless steel and plastic surfaces for days, according to a study.

However, the virus can be killed by household disinfectants, bleach or frequent hand washing with soap and water, said the researchers from the University of Hong Kong (HKU).

The study found that the COVID-19 virus can stick to stainless steel and plastic surfaces for up to four days, and to the outer layer of a face mask for a week, Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported on Monday.

The report, published in The Lancet journal, adds to a growing body of research about the stability of SARS-CoV-2 -- as the novel coronavirus is formally known -- and what can be done to prevent its transmission.

"SARS-CoV-2 can be highly stable in a favourable environment, but it is also susceptible to standard disinfection methods," said the researchers, including Leo Poon Litman and Malik Peiris, both from HKU's School of Public Health.

FOLLOW COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES HERE

The researchers tested how long the virus could remain infectious at room temperature on a variety of surfaces.

On printing and tissue paper it lasted less than three hours, while on treated wood and cloth, it had disappeared by the second day.

On glass and banknotes, the virus was still evident on the second day, but had gone by the fourth, while on stainless steel and plastic it was present for between four and seven days.

"Strikingly," the researchers said, there was still a detectable level of infection on the outer layer of a surgical face mask after seven days.

"This is exactly why it is very important if you are wearing a surgical mask you don't touch the outside of the mask," Peiris said.

"Because you can contaminate your hands and if you touch your eyes you could be transferring the virus to your eyes," he was quoted by SCMP.

On all surfaces, the concentration of the virus reduced quite rapidly over time, the study said.

The researchers said that the results did "not necessarily reflect the potential to pick up the virus from casual contact," as the presence of the virus in the study was detected by laboratory tools, not fingers and hands as would be the case in everyday life.

A study by American researchers on the environmental stability of the coronavirus published last month in the journal Nature also concluded that it can remain infectious on some surfaces for days.

They found the virus was present on plastic and steel for up to 72 hours, but did not last more than four hours on copper or 24 hours on cardboard.

The findings from HKU add to the conversation about public health and hygiene, and what kinds of precautions people should take when bringing items like groceries into their homes.

Poon said hand washing remains at the top of the list, and it was theoretically possible for tins of food to carry enough live virus to cause an infection, but that the exact risk is yet to be established.

"If you want to protect yourself just maintain good hygiene, wash your hands often and try not to touch your face, your mouth or nose without cleaning first," he said.

People who were particularly concerned might prefer to leave non-perishable items in their shopping bags in the kitchen for a day before handling them, he said.

"That would reduce the viral concentration a lot. But the most important message is wash your hands," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID Coronavirus potency Coronavirus COVID 19 SARS CoV 2
Coronavirus
Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
LISTEN | Indian student on life in coronavirus-hit Italy
Bengaluru gurdwara packs langar for needy as humanity triumphs over coronavirus
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp