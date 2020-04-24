STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Get, set, mango! The king of fruits is here

As mangoes are rich in magnesium and potassium as well as low in sodium, they are naturally good for controlling blood pressure.

Published: 24th April 2020 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2020 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representation

By Deepika Rathod
Express News Service

With all the chaos around, it’s also a positive because we entering the scorching heat wherein we don’t feel like stepping out of our house to avoid heat, sweat, perspiration, sunburn, etc. The best part of summer, which I guess all of us enjoy and relish is... mango! And the king of fruits is now available in the fruit markets.

Many of us like mango so much that we think that we should avoid it because it’s loaded with sugar, or it can make you fat or increase your blood sugar levels that too because you are now home quarantined and can’t go out for activity. But a mango will not put you in this situation wherein your sugar levels spike after having it unless you are leading a bad lifestyle, which solely revolves around processed, packaged and junk food, less activity, less sleep and too much of stress.

Mango will not make anyone fat or make one gain weight unless they aren’t doing any form of activity. So,  instead of blaming a fruit or any particular food item, look into yourself – are you leading a healthy lifestyle and doing our bit to stay healthy?

So, reap the benefits of mango when they are in season, they are the richest source of Vitamin C, A, E, K and Vitamin B6 along with folate. Mango also provides calcium, iron, magnesium, potassium and few powerful antioxidants like zeaxanthin, quercetin, astragalin and beta-carotene.

Health benefits

Mangoes are rich in fibre and it is the fibre that does not let the blood sugar level rise. Try to have handful of nuts or seeds along with it or post it so that the fibre and the protein in it do not allow the sugar levels to rise high.

As mangoes are rich in magnesium and potassium as well as low in sodium, they are naturally good for controlling blood pressure.

Mangoes are loaded with vitamin B6, which is essential for maintaining healthy brain function. Vitamin B6 and other B vitamins are vital for maintaining healthy brain neurotransmission, and also help in balancing mood as well as healthy sleep pattern.

Mangoes contain the antioxidant zeaxanthin, which works to filter out harmful blue light rays. Thus mangoes also play a protective role in eye health as well as protect the eyes from age-related macular degeneration.

Mangoes contain good levels of Vitamin K, deficiency of which has been linked to a higher risk of bone fracture. Vitamin K is essential for building strong bones, preventing heart disease, blood clotting and is a crucial part of other bodily processes.

Mangoes are rich in pectin as well, which not only helps lower cholesterol levels in the blood, but can also guard you against prostate cancer. A compound present in pectin combines with galectin 3, which is a protein that plays a strong part in all stages of cancer. Plus a high content of beta-carotene, which is an antioxidant,can help protect against cancer.

A special substance present in mango is Mangiferin that has an anti-viral and anti-inflammatory impact on the body. It can remove fatty acids from the liver.

There’s a lot more to this super healthy fruit, and the main reason for it to be grown in summers is that the B vitamins and various nutrients help us boost our immune system just before the rains to prevent us from frequent infections. So go ahead and enjoy your mango, but be sure to stick to moderation, and incorporate a handful of soaked mixed nuts with it, and maintain your health.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mango season Mango Benefits
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Visual Treat: Navi Mumbai turns pink with over one lakh migrated flamingos
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service during COVID-19
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp