Created 24-day fitness challenge for my students: How this zumba instructor shifted her training online

HYDERABAD: Imagine having an extremely fast-paced life. You’ve been working for longer than you can remember. Your day starts with a gym at 5 am and no, not to work out, but to teach Zumba! You go from taking four Zumba classes a day to also attending business classes in college every day.

You manage to sneak in meetings to run a start-up, all the while living the life of an ambitious, woman. You schedule your day to the minute and eventually sometimes, take a breather.

Now, imagine having all that come to an absolute standstill. Of course, a lot of you might have faced versions of this when the lockdown was initiated, but I’m here to tell you about how I picked myself and transformed my businesses during this time.

What started off as one of the best and positive vacations in my life with much-needed family time, quickly ended within a few weeks. I was starting to miss my schedule which I loved so dearly. I decided that it was probably time to get back on the saddle and focus on what I can do from here. I initially started with a goal to put out fun content on my Instagram hoping to let my audience get to know me better. I lnoticed that with everyone being more aware of their fitness and immunity levels and having more time on their hands, it was a great opportunity for me to shift my Zumba and training online. This idea is what gave birth to my 14-day fitness challenge. Having had this challenge do so well, I launched a 24-day challenge.

Coming to my start-ups which I’m passionate about, Youek and Coded Coffee. Since Youek that heavily depends on connecting with people, we took a break to work on the basics, focus on the details and solidify the foundation of the company. With Coded Coffee, however, we saw its entire delivery system come to a stop.

My big takeaway from this lockdown period is that: Yes, change is constant but if you let it, learning can also be your constant. Don’t be overwhelmed by the changing world, but instead focus your life around learning about it and adapting to it to make your life better.

– Disha Methi Khandelwal, fitness trainer, founder, Youek & The‘DMK’

(As told to Tamanna S Mehdi)